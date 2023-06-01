Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema Set To Leave For Saudi Pro League, According to Report

In a shocking turn of events, just a year after winning the Ballon d’Or trophy, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is on the verge of leaving the La Liga side.

Benzema reportedly received a lucrative offer from a Saudi Arabia-based club earlier this week. The two-year contract is expected to see him earn around €400 million over two seasons. It is now being understood that Benzema has made up his mind and the French international, in all likelihood, will leave Real Madrid as a free agent this summer. A report published by Foot Mercato claims that Benzema has even alerted Real Madrid team management that he will not sign a new contract until his current deal comes to an end this season.

Even a few weeks ago, no one would have imagined seeing Karim Benzema in a new jersey next season. Football fans are certainly now bracing for one of the most shocking transfers in the history of the game. After landing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United last year, Saudi Arabia is now planning to complete Benzema’s acquisition.

The article published by the above-mentioned outlet suggests that Sauid-based football club Al-Ittihad have succeeded in convincing Benzema to leave Real Madrid. The vice president of the Saudi Arabian champion side is learnt to have already started a discussion with the Real Madrid skipper regarding the possible summer.

Real Madrid signed Karim Benzema from Lyon in 2009. The 35-year-old has netted 353 goals for Los Blancos in 647 games.

Benzema will, however, not be the last star figure to move to a Saudi-based side this summer. With Al-Hilal coming up with a huge offer for Lionel Messi, the Argentine seems quite likely to play in Saudi Arabia next season.

According to multiple French media reports, the World Cup-winning skipper will leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after his contract with the French giants comes to an end on June 30. Messi’s contract extension became a point of debate after he was suspended by PSG officials for making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia in May. Apart from Messi, Al-Hilal have reportedly made offers to big names like Sergio Busquets, Marco Verratti and Jordi Alba.