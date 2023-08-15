Real Madrid Unveil Kepa Arrizabalaga as La Liga Giants Sign Chelsea Goalie on Season Long Loan

Real Madrid on Tuesday, August 15 unveiled their new signing Kepa Arrizabalaga, in front of the fans. The Spaniard has joined the Los Blancos on a season-long loan from Chelsea with no option to buy.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez presented Kepa with the number 25 jersey as the custodian will compete with Andriy Lunin for a place between the sticks.

Earlier, Madrid had suffered a huge blow as number 1 goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was ruled out for a lengthy spell after he suffered an ACL injury. The club moved quickly to secure a replacement in Kepa, who was also being linked to Bayern Munich.

“Kepa had big offers on the table but he decided to join us — he only wanted Real Madrid," said Perez after Kepa’s unveiling.

The Spaniard is expected to be included in Madrid’s squad for their next La Liga game against Almeria on August 19.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side opened their league campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao as Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham scored for the visitors at San Mames.

However, Madrid lost Eder Militao to a long-term injury during the game as the Brazilian defender picked up the same ACL injury which had sidelined Courtiois and both players are expected to be out for a lengthy spell.