Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Football Streaming For La Liga 2022-23: How to Watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Coverage on TV And Online

With Barcelona having already secured the La Liga title, their arch-rivals Real Madrid look to finish second this season. Los Blancos will conclude their campaign with a home fixture against Athletic Club. The match will be hosted at the Santiago Bernabeu on June 4. Owing to a series of disappointing performances during the final phase of the league, Real Madrid fell significantly behind Barcelona in the title race and could not recover from the situation. Real Madrid have managed to win the Copa del Rey and it was the only trophy that Carlo Ancelotti’s boys could take home this season. They could not advance to the Champions League final, suffering a humiliating loss to Manchester City in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club still have the opportunity to make it to the Europa Conference League qualifiers. To make it happen, they will need to make the most out of the Madrid game. A draw can work only if the seventh-placed Osasuna drop points in their last league match against Girona. Athletic Club, sitting at No 8, are currently sharing the same points (50 points) with Osasuna.

Ahead of Sunday’s La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club will take place on June 4, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Real Madrid vs Athletic Club be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

At what time will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club begin?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club will begin at 10 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Athletic Club La Liga 2022-23 match?

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club La Liga 2022-23 match?

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club match will be streamed live on the Voot app and website in India.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Possible Starting XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Hazard

Athletic Club Predicted Starting Line-up: Simon, De Marcos, Yeray, Martinez, Berchiche, Sancet, Zarraga, N. Williams, Munain, Berenguer, I. Williams