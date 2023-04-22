Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match Live?

Real Madrid are in a good vein of form after defeating Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League this week. The Madrid side are, however, far behind league leaders Barcelona in La Liga this season. After 29 matches, Madrid have 62 points, 11 behind their eternal rivals Barcelona. Next up for Real Madrid is a league match against Celta Vigo at Santiago Bernabeu.

The match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will take place on Saturday night and the telecast in India begins at 12:30 am on April 23.

Celta Vigo will find it hard to contain Real Madrid at their home ground. The team from Galicia are in the 12th spot in the La Liga table and have collected just two points in their last three matches.

On what date will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will be played on April 23, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

At what time will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valladolid will begin at 12:30 am IST on April 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Villar; Vazquez, Aidoo, Nunez, Galan; Perez, Veiga, Beltran, De la Torre; Aspas, Paciencia

