Real Madrid vs Chelsea Live Streaming For Champions League 2022-23 Quarter-final: How to Watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea Coverage on TV And Online

Chelsea’s newly appointed interim coach Frank Lampard awaits a stern test as his side is all set to take on mighty Real Madrid in the Champions League on Thursday, April 13.

After suffering a Premier League defeat against Wolves, it is time for Chelsea to shift focus to the European circuit. Chelsea are slated to take on Real Madrid in this season’s Champions League quarter-finals.

The first leg of the quarter-finals between Real Madrid and Chelsea will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Chelsea reached the quarter-finals of this season’s Champions League after getting the better of German giants Borussia Dortmund.

For Real Madrid, the Copa del Rey win against Barcelona came at the right time. The Los Blancos, however, had to face a 2-3 defeat against Villarreal in their last match. Carlo Ancelotti’s men defeated Liverpool to enter the last-eight stage of the Champions League.

Advertisement

When will the Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Champions League 2022-23 match be played?

The Champions League match between Real Madrid and Chelsea will be played on April 13, Thursday.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Champions League 2022-23 match be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Chelsea will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

At what time will the Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Champions League 2022-23 match start?

The Champions League match between Real Madrid and Chelsea will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Champions League 2022-23 match?

The Champions League match between Real Madrid and Chelsea will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

Advertisement

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Champions League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Champions League match between Real Madrid and Chelsea will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Real Madrid vs Chelsea?

Real Madrid predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius

Chelsea predicted starting line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, Ngolo Kante, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Joao Felix

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here