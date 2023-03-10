Real Madrid vs Espanyol Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

For their upcoming assignment in La Liga, Real Madrid is set to host Espanyol at their base. The high-voltage clash is slated to be held on March 11 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid will look to get the best out of the match in an effort to reduce their points gap with arch-rivals Barcelona, who are sitting at the top of the La Liga standings. Carlos Ancelotti’s side is second in the tally with 53 points in 24 matches. On the other hand, Espanyol has been going through a turbulent season as they have managed to win just 6 out of their 24 games so far. The Parakeets, at this moment, are reeling at No 13 in the league table with 27 points.

Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Real Betis in their previous league game. Despite their superior ball positions and invading the opponent’s defence several times, they failed to break the deadlock.

Following the result, Los Blancos fell significantly behind in the title race. Meanwhile, Espanyol endured a close 2-1 defeat in their last match against Valladolid away from home. After conceding two goals, Martin Braithwaite managed to minimise the deficit with an 87-minute strike.

Ahead of the Premier League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Espanyol, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Espanyol will be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Espanyol will take place on March 11, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Real Madrid vs Espanyol be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Espanyol will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match Real Madrid vs Espanyol begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Espanyol will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Espanyol Premier League 2022-23 match?

Real Madrid vs Espanyol match will be televised on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Espanyol Premier League 2022-23 match?

Real Madrid vs Espanyol match will also be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol Possible Starting XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos, Rodrygo, Benzema, Isco

Espanyol Predicted Starting Line-up: Diego Lopez, Calero, Espinosa, David Lopez, Roca, Pedrosa, Darder, Melendo, Avila, Wu, Calleri

