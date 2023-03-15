Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Real Madrid are gearing up for the return leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixtures, in which Los Blancos will host Liverpool in their own backyard. The highly anticipated battle is slated to be held on March 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu. In their previous face-off at Anfield, the Spanish club- the most successful side of the tournament- did nothing but fair justice to their reputation, humiliating the Reds in front of their home crowd with a massive 5-2 victory. In an effort to alter the next-to-impossible equation, Jurgen Klopp will need to bring out his best-possible tactics. Although, it looks like a more-than-difficult task as Madrid will head to the home game on the back of as many as five away goals.

Liverpool have been going through a turbulent phase this season. Their performance in this year’s Premier League is also quite far from that of the earlier seasons. Their chance of making it to the UEFA competitions is also at stake as the Reds are now reeling at the sixth spot in the league table. In this scenario, elimination from the Champions League can take a massive toll on their confidence. On the other hand, despite their iconic rhythm in the Champions League, Real Madrid are still trailing behind Barcelona in the La Liga table. Carlos Ancelotti’s side is currently 9 points shy of their arch-rivals after 25 games.

Ahead of Thursday’s Champions League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Liverpool; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Liverpool will be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Liverpool will take place on March 16, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match Real Madrid vs Liverpool be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Liverpool will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 match Real Madrid vs Liverpool begin?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Liverpool will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League 2022-23 match?

Real Madrid vs Liverpool match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League 2022-23 match?

Real Madrid vs Liverpool match will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Possible Starting XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Jota, Nunez, Gakpo

