Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Semi-final: How to Watch RMA vs MCI Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester City’s hopes of winning the Champions League suffered a massive jolt last season after they were defeated by Real Madrid in the semi-finals. The English giants will be aiming to make amends this time as they are set to take on Real Madrid once again at the last-four stage. The first leg of the semi-final encounter between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow. Real Madrid will come into the game after beating Osasuna 2-1 to lift the Copa del Rey trophy on Saturday.

The reigning Champions League winners will be without defender Eder Militao during their first-leg of semi-final fixture. The Brazilian remains suspended for the first leg match after picking up his third booking of this season’s Champions League in the quarterfinal win over Chelsea.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are now aiming to become only the second English team to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble. Their city rivals- Manchester United- had achieved this stunning feat in 1999.

When will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League 2022-23 first leg semi-final be played?

The Champions League first leg semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be played on May 10, Wednesday.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League 2022-23 first leg semi-final be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 first leg semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League 2022-23 first leg semi-final start?

The Champions League first leg semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League 2022-23 first leg semi-final?

The Champions League first leg semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League 2022-23 first leg semi-final on TV?

The Champions League first leg semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Real Madrid vs Manchester City?

Real Madrid predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vincius

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Rodri, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland

