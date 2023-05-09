Real Madrid vs Manchester City Highlights, UCL Updates: Kevin De Bruyne Scores Equaliser After Vinicius' Wonder Goal

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Semifinal first leg at Santiago Bernabeu. The two European heavyweights will clash against each other in the high-octane clash as Pep Guardiola’s City will look to take revenge for the heartbreaking defeat to Madrid in last season’s semifinal. Read More
What a game of football we just witnessed! And now it will be decided at Etihad, Manchester. Real Madrid made the visitors’ life difficult at Santiago Bernabeu but Kevin De Bruyne managed to find an equaliser in the second half to keep Manchester City’s hopes alive in the tie. Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema didn’t pose much threat to the goalkeeper. While it was Camavinga from Madrid and Silva from City who ran the show on the pitch. RMA 1-1 MCI FULL TIME
Aurelien Tchouameni hits it hard but Ederson with a one-handed save stopped it from entering the goal. Real Madrid are taking control of the game here and things are not looking pleasant for City in the final minutes. RMA 1-1 MCI 89′
We are in the final minutes of the game and that’s where Real Madrid are very dangerous. They will look to stun Manchester City in these minutes to take advantage here. While Pep Guardiola doesn’t look in any mood to make the change. RMA 1-1 MCI 83′
And Manchester City are once again taking control of the game after scoring the equaliser. One more goal is what the both teams want from here. Pep Guardiola might make some interesting substitutes in the final 10-12 minutes to infuse some energy on the pitch. RMA 1-1 MCI 76′
GOOAL! And it’s none other than Kevin De Bruyne! What a strike from the Manchester City maestro. The Belgian hits it with power from outside of the box to outclass his international teammate Thibaut Courtois. Sensational from De Bruyne and the scoreline is 1-1. RMA 1-1 MCI 67′
Real Madrid have created better chances so far in the second half as Manchester City looked a bit clustered on the field. Erling Haaland continues to be invisible while Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva are continuously trying to create something. RMA 1-0 MCI 64′
Kevin De Bruyne took a couple of shots here but failed to pose any threat. Erling Haaland needs to get more involved in the build-up here so that he can take shots from long range too. So far Rudiger and Alaba have managed to keep him quiet comfortably. RMA 1-0 MCI 55′
Real Madrid have started the second half on a strong note here as Karim Benzema linked up with Vinicius Jr to make an early move. Manchester City looked a bit clustered on the field as they were stunned by Vini’s goal in the first half. RMA 1-0 MCI 50′
UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Semifinal, Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Second Half Begins at Santiago Bernabeu
Vinicius Jr’s goal puts Real Madrid in a comfortable position at Half Time. Manchester City controlled the game for the majority of time but Camavinga and Vinicius link-up was too good at the 36th minute and the Brazilian scored a wondergoal to put Madrid ahead. While the home players committed several unnecessary fouls but received only one Yellow Card - Toni Kroos. The referring has been a bit questionable so far. RMA 1-0 MCI HALF TIME!
Dani Carvahal once again managed to avoid the Yellow Card here. The Spaniard pushed Jack Grealish once again and things are getting heated between the two here. RMA 1-0 MCI 45′
Manchester City have responded well after conceding the goal. Bernardo Silva is running the show from the right flank while Kevin de Bruyne is running everywhere in the Madrid box. Erling Haaland has not got a good chance here to put the ball inside the net. RMA 1-0 MCI 42′
WHAT A STRIKE! Camavinga to Vinicius Jr and he hits it from the outside of the box with power to open the scoring for Real Madrid. What a shot it is and Real Madrid are 1-0 in the game. Excellent goal from Madrid and it did came from a counter-attacking move. RMA 1-0 MCI 36"
Real Madrid have started posing threats now and Manchester City need to be watchful about it. Karim Benzema is known for turning up in the big games and he has looked confident tonight. RMA 0-0 MCI 33′
Vinicius Jr almost opened the scoring for Real Madrid with a fine pass towards Karim Benzema but Ruben Dias made a stunning slide tackle to intercept and stop Madrid’s best move so far in this match. RMA 0-0 MCI 25′
Manchester City are running riot here with the ball in Real Madrid’s box and Real Madrid are feeling the pressure now. Thibaut Courtois has been attentive on the goal line but Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish are running the show. RMA 0-0 MCI 20′
Rodri had a go at Thibaut Courtois from outside the box but the Madrid gloveman made a good save to stop City take an early lead. Manchester City are in control of the game and Real Madrid have to do something special to outclass them tonight. RMA 0-0 MCI 14′
Kevin De Bruyne took the first shot on target but Thibaut Courtois was attentive enough to stop the routine shot. Manchester City are moving the ball swiftly on the field but Madrid won’t mind that as they rely heavily on the counter-attacks. RMA 0-0 MCI 9′
Vinicius Jr presented a good pass to Karim Benzema inside the box but the Frenchman failed to hold on it as Manchester City defenders were attentive enough to clear the ball. RMA 0-0 MCI 4′
Jack Grealish committed an early foul here on Rodrygo who is down on the field. The atmosphere is surreal at Santiago Bernabeu as the fans are backing the home team to get it done.
UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Semifinal, Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Kick Off at Santiago Bernabeu
Carlo Ancelotti selects the Real Madrid side many expected, with Toni Kroos at the base of midfield ahead of Aurelien Tchouameni, who has not been in good form.
Eduardo Camavinga starts at left-back, while Antonio Rudiger steps in for the suspended Eder Militao. Rodrygo, who struck two late goals as a substitute last season against City to send Madrid into the final, starts after his Copa del Rey heroics on Saturday.
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola starts with Kyle Walker at right back to combat the pacy threat of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.
The Premier League leaders are without injured defender Nathan Ake at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva return in attack, either side of star striker Erling Haaland.
Welcome to our live coverage of Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Semifinal first leg at Santiago Bernabeu.
Guardiola’s side beat Madrid 4-3 in the first leg last season and led by a goal in the return, until two late Rodrygo Goes strikes forced extra time.
Karim Benzema scored a penalty in the additional period to send Madrid through to the Paris final, where they beat Liverpool.
The Premier League giants have never won a UCL trophy in their history and with Erling Haaland in destructive form, they are the title favourites this season. Legendary coach Guardiola has also not won a UCL title since he left FC Barcelona, the Spaniard is also under immense pressure to end his drought at the European competition.
City are in incredible form and leading the Premier League points table and many believe that it is their season in UEFA Champions League this year. While Madrid in UCL are always a title favourites as they know how to turn up in the big games and players like Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos knew how to win big trophies.
The City coach said his team would try and capitalise on an “opportunity” instead of aiming to make Carlo Ancelotti’s reigning champions pay for eliminating them at the same stage last season.
The former Barcelona player and manager was at odds with City’s defensive midfielder Rodri, who said the team were hungry for revenge against the record 14-time winners on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.
“It will be a huge mistake, we’re not here for revenge, just an opportunity,” Guardiola told a news conference.
“Last season we did everything, more than everything to reach the final, but (in) football… it’s not enough.”
