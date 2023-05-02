Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 on TV And Online in India

Defenders Ferland Mendy and David Alaba and midfielder Luka Modric will not be able to take part in Real Madrid’s midweek fixture against Real Sociedad. Three players were ruled out of action due to injuries.

Vinicius and Eduardo Camavinga will also not be available in the game due to suspensions. The La Liga encounter between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid will be played on Wednesday at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.

Madrid will head into the contest after thrashing Almeria 4-2 in their last game. French striker Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick in the match to guide Real Madrid to a convincing win. With 68 points from 32 games, Real Madrid now occupy the second spot in the La Liga standings.

Real Sociedad have been unbeaten in their last three matches. Imanol Alguacil’s men are placed in fourth position on the La Liga points table.

When will the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match be played?

The La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid will be played on May 3, Wednesday.

Where will the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid will be played at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.

What time will the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match start?

The La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid will begin at 1:30 am IST.

How to live stream Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match?

The match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match on TV?

The La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid will be televised live on Sports 18 network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Real Sociedad and Real Madrid?

Real Sociedad predicted starting line-up: Alex Remiro, Aritz Elustondo, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Munoz, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva, Mikel Oyarzabal, Takefusa Kubo, Alexander Sorloth

Real Madrid predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez, Daniel Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema

Read all the Latest Sports News