Reason Behind Old Trafford and Anfield's Exclusion from Stadium List of Euro 2028 Joint Bid Revealed

Britain and Ireland came up with a list of 10 stadiums they would want to use to host the Euro 2028. The list comprises some iconic venues like- Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, Wembley Stadium and Newcastle United’s St James’ Park. The United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland’s bid, however, triggered a row after it was learnt that Manchester United’s Old Trafford and Liverpool’s Anfield could not make the cut. A report published by The Sun has now revealed why the two famous stadiums did not feature in the UK and Ireland’s joint bid. The article states that after meeting the Football Association (FA), Manchester United executive’s had to abort the idea of bidding to be a host stadium. Despite enjoying the highest-capacity after Wembley in England, the move to not include the Old Trafford, quite understandably, came as a shocker.

The size of Liverpool’s Anfield, on the other hand, deterred the Merseyside-based venue from featuring on the elite list of stadiums. A report published by SunSport earlier this year claimed that Anfield’s pitch is too small to meet UEFA guidelines. With pitches requiring dimensions of 105m by 68m, the Anfield is understood to have failed the above-mentioned criteria.

Advertisement

While proposing the names of the 10 venues, Britain and Ireland stated that their joint-bid aims to take the tournament to new heights. “High-capacity, world-famous football grounds and state-of-the-art new venues will provide the platform for the biggest and most commercially successful UEFA Euro ever — making us a low-risk, high-reward host," it said in a statement.

The stadiums present in the bid are- Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Everton’s new waterfront stadium, Newcastle’s St James’ Park, Villa Park, Hampden Park in Glasgow, Aviva Stadium in Dublin and Casement Park in Belfast.

UEFA, on the other hand, conveyed that the Turkish Football Federation had also submitted dossiers to organise either Euro 2028 or 2032. For the unversed, Turkey had failed in their Euro bids for 2012 and 2016.

Italian Football Federation is also understood to have submitted its bid to host the 2032 edition of the Euro tournament. It is being widely reported that UEFA will announce the name of the hosts later this year in September.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here