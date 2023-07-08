Richarlison Shares When He Was Scolded By Antonio Conte for 'Two Hours'

Richarlison claimed he was scolded by Tottenham boss Antonio Conte for his expressing his discontent over having less match time during a Champions League fixture against AC Milan earlier in March. Richarlison had been given 20 minutes in the match. During the post-match interview, the Brazilian admitted his below-par performance throughout the season, underlining the fact that he “didn’t have the minutes." Speaking about the controversy in a Youtube podcast on the channel Que Papinho, Richarlison revealed that Conte was not happy with the player’s outburst in front of the media and spent as much as two hours venting out his frustration in front of the entire squad.

Richarlison further said that he had to apologise to Antonio Conte in regard to the interview. “I made a mistake when I stated in an interview that I needed game time. I later sought an apology, otherwise, he could punish me. He scolded me to prove that he was the commandant. It is his way to deal with such things," Richarlison said, as quoted by Sport Bible.