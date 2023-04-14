Right Man for The Job! Fans Want Casemiro to be Appointed Manchester United Captain

With Casemiro expected to make a return to playing XI tonight, Manchester United fans have vehemently expressed their desire to see the Brazilian as the leader of the side. The midfielder has been out of action after picking up a red card against Southampton in the Premier League last month. Casemiro, who is right now facing a four-match domestic ban, is expected to feature against Sevilla in the Europa League. Ahead of a much-awaited return to action, Casemiro’s agent Oscar Ribot has revealed how the former Real Madrid footballer spent time during his suspension. “He watches hundreds of games: any team, any league. I’ve seen him watch Chinese games because there is always some detail. He says he won’t be a coach, but he will. He’s already one in a footballer’s body. This month, he’s watched everything [whilst he’s been suspended], calculating the points needed and the days left. Case has signed for four years plus one. He’s come to win titles; this month has been hard, but there’s nothing else on his mind," Ribot told The Guardian.

Manchester United fans, on the other hand, have voiced their opinions on Casemiro’s return. A section of Manchester United’s ardent supporters even urged the team management to appoint Casemiro as the leader of the Old Trafford-based outfit.

Advertisement

“We need a new captain and Casemiro is the right man for the job," tweeted one person.

Another fan stated that Casemiro is the most suitable option for Manchester United’s captaincy role.

One Twitter user felt that the armband should be given to Casemiro as soon as possible.

Here are some other reactions.

Advertisement

Casemiro has so far featured in 19 matches for Manchester United in this season’s Premier League. Overall, he has donned the Manchester United jersey on 38 occasions till now. The Brazilian played a key role in guiding Manchester United to Carabao Cup glory this season.

After claiming two back-to-back wins in Premier League, it is time for Manchester United to shift focus to European circuit. Erik ten Hag’s men will host Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals at the Old Trafford tonight. In Premier League, the Red Devils are placed in fourth position with 56 points to their name.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here