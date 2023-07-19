Riyad Mahrez Set To Leave Manchester City For Saudi Pro League Side Al Ahli

Manchester City have agreed to sell Riyad Mahrez to Al-Ahli, with the Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli striking a 30-million-pound deal for the winger.

Mahrez, who clinched the treble with Manchester City last season had previously voiced his intention to leave City and find new challenges.

Riyad Mahrez verbally agreed to personal terms with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli earlier this month and recently he was left out of City’s 25-man squad for their pre-season trip to Japan, hinting that his future may have been up at the club.

City were hesitant in letting the Algerian go and right now, they stand facing the unfortunate challenge of having to replace both Mahrez and Bernardo Silva, who has also been on the transfer market attracting keen interest from the likes of Barcelona particularly. Hence, City boss Guardiola might just be tasked with having to replace both of his star wingers this summer possibly.

And with Mahrez’s move now all but confirmed, City’s efforts to sign Raphinha from Barcelona may step up a gear as they look to fill the void left behind by the former Leicester winger.

Mahrez arrived at the Etihad in the summer of 2018 for a then club-record £60m after playing an influential role in Leicester’s Premier League title-winning season in 2015/16.

Mahrez was a valuable asset for the team and despite his wavering minutes and starts, the winger put up 15 goals for City last season.