Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming For Europa League 2022-23 Semi-final: How to Watch Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Coverage on TV And Online

A shocking 1-2 defeat at the hands of Cologne ended Bayer Leverkusen’s sensational 14-match unbeaten run across all competitions. Bayer Leverkusen are placed in sixth position in the Bundesliga standings. The German football will now have to shift focus to European competition.

In their next match, the Xabi Alonso-coached side will be up against Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final on Friday. Bayer Leverkusen reached the last-four stage of this season’s Europa League after getting the better of Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise. Bayer Leverkusen’s attacking line-up will heavily rely on Moussa Diaby in the semi-final tie. The French international has so far scored nine goals in Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Roma will head into the contest after remaining winless in their last four games. Jose Mourinho’s men reached the Europa League semi-finals after eliminating Feyenoord.

When will the Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final match be played?

The Europa League semi-final match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen will be played on May 12, Friday.

Where will the Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final match be played?

The Europa League 2022-23 semi-final match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

What time will the Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final match start?

The Europa League semi-final match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final match?

The Europa League semi-final match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final match on TV?

The Europa League semi-final match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen?

Roma predicted starting line-up: Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante, Roger Ibanez, Nicola Zalewski, Edoardo Bove, Nemanja Matic, Leonardo Spinazzola, Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Tammy Abraham

Bayer Leverkusen predicted starting line-up: Lukas Hradecky, Edmond Taposba, Jonathan Tah, Piero Hincapie, Mitchell Bakker, Robert Andrich, Exequiel Palacios, Jeremie Frimpong, Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Amine Adli