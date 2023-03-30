Roman Abramovich Allegedly Bankrolled Eredivisie Club Vitesse Arnhem During Chelsea Era, Leaked Documents Reveal

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich secretly funded the takeover of a top-tier Dutch club and continued bankrolling it for several years, some leaked documents associated with the matter reveal.

Abramovich was then in charge of the Premier League side when he helped Georgian former footballer Merab Jordania with the 2010 takeover of the Eredivisie side, Vitesse Arnhem, a Guardian report said.

The leaked papers have shown that the secret investment was close to £102.8 million. The initial two investigations by the Netherlands football association, however, could not find solid proof regarding the link between Abramovich and Jordania.

The financial data was exposed in the Oligarch files, a collection of leaked documents from the offshore service provider MeritServus, based in Cyprus. Vitesse Arnhem’s links to Chelsea were speculated when Josdania referred to Abramovich as his good friend during his very first press conference after the 2010 takeover.

The speculations continued after Chelsea used Vitesse as their partner club where players not yet prepared for the standards of the English Premier League could be loaned out and gain competitive experience. During Abramovic’s tenure, a number of Chelsea players went on loan to the Dutch club, including some prominent faces like Serbian international Nemanja Matic and the current Chelsea star Mason Mount, who spent the 2017-18 season with Vitesse.

More inquiries were made after Jordania resigned in 2013 and another Abramovich acquaintance, Russian businessman Alexander Chigirinsky, took over the ownership of Vitesse.

At that time, Jordiana publicly revealed that Chigirinsky was financially involved in the club since the 2010 takeover. In April 2014, Jordania appeared to blame Chelsea that Vitesse was unable to bolster its squad and earn a spot in the UEFA Champions League because “London didn’t want it." He, however, eventually withdrew his statement and said that the accusation was false.

UEFA regulations state that teams that compete against one another must be independently owned and managed in order to “ensure the integrity of competitions." The governing body also mandates that “no individual or legal entity may have control or influence over more than one club participating in a UEFA club competition."

Abramovich acquired Chelsea in 2003 and invested £2 billion in the team to pay for the acquisition of top players. They achieved unheard-of success during his spell including two Champions League titles. Last year, Abramovich was forced to sell the London club as a result of sanctions imposed due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

