Ronaldinho Dazzles at 'The Beautiful Game' Charity Match Against Roberto Carlos' Team

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho is one of those names that has had a profound impact on taking football to the masses thanks to his incredible skill and the sheer joy that the Brazilian magician plays with.

Gifted with unique ability on the ball and capable of pulling off absolutely outrageous bits of skill, Ronaldinho was the reason an entire generation got excited to pick up a ball and go and express themselves.

In the recently held charity game, dubbed ‘The Beautiful Game’, Ronaldinho rolled back the years with a classic performance that encapsulated just why the football-mad populace is absolutely crazy for the 43-year-old dazzler.

Advertisement

The match also featured other illustrious names such as Colombian legend Carlos Valderrama, former Brazilian stars Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Dida and Nigerian trickster Jay Jay Okocha to name a few, while stars of the current era such as Vinicius Junior and Paulo Dybala were also part of the charity gig.

The game was peppered with heartwarming moments such as Ronaldinho’s beaming smile acknowledging the ageless genius of Okocha as he pulled off a trademark roll and step over to ghost past a defender before putting the ball over the goal line with a deft dinked finish.

Advertisement

Ronaldinho’s timeless greatness came to the fore as he played a delightful exchange of passes with Dybala before coming up with an incredible long ball over the top of the defence into the path of Vinicius, who collected the ball cooly before he chipped the ball past former Colombian goalie Rene Higuita, who is famous for his trademark scorpion kick save.

Advertisement

The match also featured social media star Khaby Lame, who was involved in a light hearted moment as he lost his balance after trying to control a cross with his head, but connected with his head instead.

The 23-year-old took to his social media handle to post “I took a cross from Ronaldinho, but caught it with my face"