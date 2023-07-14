Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Enter The Race To Sign Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are reported to have entered the race to acquire the services of Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby this summer. ‘

Al Nassr, who acquired Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this year for a whopping fee of 200 million euros, are reportedly set to offer the German side a fee of 50 million euros.

The Saudi side are looking to add more firepower to pair with Ronaldo up front and have already acquired the likes of Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan in order to bolster the squad’s midfield as well.

Advertisement

Diaby has caught the attention of major European clubs such as Arsenal as well this summer. In fact, Leverkusen have already rejected a 35 million euro offer from Aston Villa, who were planning on bringing in the 24-year-old to help fill the gap left in the squad following the departure of Jack Grealish.

Diaby has been a pivotal piece of Leverkusen since joining them in 2021. He ended last season as their top scorer, notching 9 goals and registering 8 assists for the German side.

His spectacular performances have had clubs all over Europe vying to sign him. And it now seems like Al Nassr have joined the hype train as well.

Al Nassr recently made headlines after FIFA imposed a transfer ban on the Saudi side due to their failure to pay the recently-relegated Premier League side Leicester City the add-ons from a deal that brought striker Ahmed Musa to the Saudi team in 2018.

Advertisement

Musa moved to the Saudi Arabian Pro League side in a deal worth 16.50 million euros five years ago after he impressed at the World Cup in Russia.