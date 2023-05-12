Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenney Set To Make Wrexham Debut In A Tournament Featuring Strange Rules

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenney’s takeover of Wrexham has paid off as the Welsh football club succeeded in scripting their return to the Football League after a gap of 15 years. Wrexham won the National League title to find themselves back in the League Two. Following Wrexham’s memorable performance, Reynolds and McIlhenney are now set to make their debut for the National League winners. It is being learnt that The Soccer Tournament, in which Reynolds and McIlhenney will be making their Wrexham debut, has some peculiar set of rules. The event will take place in North Carolina and it will see 32 teams participate in a seven-a-side competition. The tournament will not allow matches to end without results and winners will be decided by a ‘target score time’. After the completion of two halves of 20 minutes each, two teams will enter an indefinite time period in which the they will have to reach a pre-decided number of goals.

“We look forward to debuting in the US with a legends team and the ambition of winning the tournament. Should we be successful, $500,000 of the prize money will be used to enhance the club’s work in the local community. Wrexham AFC is more than just a first team. It represents the people of North Wales and this tournament will allow us to incorporate former players of the club like we have never been able to do before," Wrexham advisor Shaun Harvey reportedly explained the rule in a statement.

Advertisement

West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund are some of the big names who will be featuring in The Soccer Tournament. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenney’s Wrexham, who will participate in the tournament under the name Wrexham Red Dragons, have been placed in Group E. Spanish World Cup-winning midfielder Cesc Fabregas’ Como 1907 have been pooled in the same group as Wrexham in the tournament. US Women’s football team, featuring legends such as- Cat Whitehill, Lori Chalupny and Lori Lindsey- are also present in Group E. The winners of the competition will reportedly win $1 million.

After the completion of The Soccer Tournament in June, Wrexham are scheduled to face Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United in the pre-season friendlies.