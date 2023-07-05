Trends :Weather NewsShah Rukh KhanChandrayaan-3Ashes 2023Asia Cup 2023
Home » Football » 'Intended to Bring Notice to Issues Manipur is Facing': Jeakson Singh Explains Kangleipak Flag Gesture Following SAFF Championship Triumph

'Intended to Bring Notice to Issues Manipur is Facing': Jeakson Singh Explains Kangleipak Flag Gesture Following SAFF Championship Triumph

During the presentation ceremony, team India player Jeakson Singh Thounaojam was seen picking up his winner's medal while draped in a Kangleipak flag. The flag is a seven-coloured banner which represents the seven clan dynasties of the Meitei ethnicity of Ancient Manipur

Advertisement

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 08:50 IST

Bengaluru, India

Jeakson Singh draped in a Kangleipak flag after India's win over Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023 (Twitter)
Jeakson Singh draped in a Kangleipak flag after India's win over Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023 (Twitter)

Team India got the better of Kuwait in the final of the 2023 edition of the SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday to claim their 9th title in tournament history.

India and Kuwait were tied at 1-1 after extra time and the Blue Tigers edged out the visitors on penalties to earn a hard-fought win.

ALSO READ| India Beat Kuwait on Penalties to Clinch 9th SAFF Championship Title

During the presentation ceremony, team India player Jeakson Singh Thounaojam was seen picking up his winner’s medal while draped in a Kangleipak flag.

Advertisement

The Kangleipak flag is a seven-coloured banner which represents the seven clan dynasties of the Meitei ethnicity of Ancient Manipur.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Thoubal in Manipur took to his Twitter handle to clarify his actions at the presentation ceremony.

“Dear Fans, By celebrating in the flag, I did not want to hurt the sentiments of anyone. I intended to bring notice to the issues that my home state, Manipur, is facing currently. This win tonight is dedicated to all the Indians," he wrote.

Advertisement

Manipur has been experiencing inter-ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis since May of this year, which has resulted in widespread violence in the state and has led to the demise of over 80 people and mass displacement of the population.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • India went behind in the final against Kuwait in the 14th minute as Shabib Al Khaldi netted for the visitors in the 14th minute, but the hosts pulled back on level terms thanks to a 38th minutes strike from Lalianzuala Chhangte.

    The match went to extra time after the scores were level at full time, but neither team flinched as they held on to take the game to penalties, which the Blue Tigers ultimately won.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 05, 2023, 08:50 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 08:50 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App