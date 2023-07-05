'Intended to Bring Notice to Issues Manipur is Facing': Jeakson Singh Explains Kangleipak Flag Gesture Following SAFF Championship Triumph

Team India got the better of Kuwait in the final of the 2023 edition of the SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday to claim their 9th title in tournament history.

India and Kuwait were tied at 1-1 after extra time and the Blue Tigers edged out the visitors on penalties to earn a hard-fought win.

During the presentation ceremony, team India player Jeakson Singh Thounaojam was seen picking up his winner’s medal while draped in a Kangleipak flag.

The Kangleipak flag is a seven-coloured banner which represents the seven clan dynasties of the Meitei ethnicity of Ancient Manipur.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Thoubal in Manipur took to his Twitter handle to clarify his actions at the presentation ceremony.

“Dear Fans, By celebrating in the flag, I did not want to hurt the sentiments of anyone. I intended to bring notice to the issues that my home state, Manipur, is facing currently. This win tonight is dedicated to all the Indians," he wrote.

Manipur has been experiencing inter-ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis since May of this year, which has resulted in widespread violence in the state and has led to the demise of over 80 people and mass displacement of the population.