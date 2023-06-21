'This is What You Play For': Indian Hattrick Hero Sunil Chhetri Lauds Bengaluru Crowd After Win Over Pakistan

India got their SAFF Championship campaign underway in style as they hit four past a hapless Pakistani side to register a 4-0 win over the arch-rivals to begin the tournament on a positive note at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri led from the front as he starred in the fixture with a brilliant hattrick to put the tie beyond doubt before Udanta Singh added the fourth for India in a one-sided contest.

“I think we are very happy to keep a clean sheet. We also have to start a tournament on a winning note," the captain said right after the crucial win.

“These games, especially under these conditions, are never easy," he added reflecting on the rainy conditions in the capital city of Karnataka.

“We are really happy I think majorly because you will keep a clean sheet and also very happy people turned up. This is amazing. I mean, this is what you play for. So really happy," Chhetri concluded thanking the 22,000-plus fans in attendance on Wednesday.

Chhetri opened the scoring on the night as he capitalised on a horrendous keeping error from the Pakistani goalie in the 10th minute of the game to roll the ball into the open net.

He added another within five minutes of the first one as he converted a spot kick with poise. He stepped up and slotted the ball into the left side of the net beyond the Pakistani shot-stopper to give India a two-goal cushion in the first half.

