SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: India Register Thumping 4-1 Win Over Nepal in Dhaka

SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: India Register Thumping 4-1 Win Over Nepal in Dhaka

India's Shilji Shaji scored thrice and set up one for a teammate Pooja in an emphatic display against Nepal in their SAFF U-17 Women’s Championships opener on Monday

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 08:16 IST

Dhaka, Bangladesh

SAFF U-17 Women's Championships: India beat Nepal 3-1 (Twitter)
SAFF U-17 Women's Championships: India beat Nepal 3-1 (Twitter)

India scored an emphatic 4-1 victory over Nepal in the opening match of the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championships on Monday.

India launched their first full-blooded attack within the opening 40 seconds, and scored the first goal in the 10th minute through Shilji Shaji. They could have been 3-0 up by the 20th minute but for two goals being ruled offside.

Shaji caught the Nepal goalkeeper Khushi napping with a simple perfectly-executed shot into the far corner of the goal.

Just when it looked Nepal would escape the half without conceding more goals, India hit them with a double blow. First, Shilji scored in the 40th minute, her second goal, which was a carbon copy of the first, and barely a minute later, Pooja made it 3-0.

Shilji, this time, was the provider for the winger to tap the ball in.

Barsha Oli scored off a well-taken volley in the 54th minute to reduce the deficit for Nepal, but rarely did India look like losing the plot.

Shilji rounded off a brilliant performance with a well-taken third, robbing the Nepal midfield from a throw-in and then running through on her own to finish the job.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 21, 2023, 08:16 IST
last updated: March 21, 2023, 08:16 IST
