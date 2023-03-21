SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: India Register Thumping 4-1 Win Over Nepal in Dhaka

India scored an emphatic 4-1 victory over Nepal in the opening match of the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championships on Monday.
India launched their first full-blooded attack within the opening 40 seconds, and scored the first goal in the 10th minute through Shilji Shaji. They could have been 3-0 up by the 20th minute but for two goals being ruled offside.
ALSO READ| Lazio Fans Condemned by Rome’s Jewish Community for Anti-semitic Chants and ‘Hitlerson’ Jersey
Shaji caught the Nepal goalkeeper Khushi napping with a simple perfectly-executed shot into the far corner of the goal.
Just when it looked Nepal would escape the half without conceding more goals, India hit them with a double blow. First, Shilji scored in the 40th minute, her second goal, which was a carbon copy of the first, and barely a minute later, Pooja made it 3-0.
Shilji, this time, was the provider for the winger to tap the ball in.
Barsha Oli scored off a well-taken volley in the 54th minute to reduce the deficit for Nepal, but rarely did India look like losing the plot.
Shilji rounded off a brilliant performance with a well-taken third, robbing the Nepal midfield from a throw-in and then running through on her own to finish the job.
Read all the Latest Sports News here
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)