Sam Kerr And Kristie Mewis Celebrate Australia's World Cup Quarter-Final Win With a Kiss

Australia women’s football team forward Sam Kerr was spotted kissing her footballer girlfriend Kristie Mewis following the side’s qualification for the World Cup semi-finals. The Matildas star was seen hugging her partner in her national yellow football jersey as they shared a kiss in the locker room area. Australia beat France in a 7-6 penalty shoot-out, the longest in the tournament’s history, in the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarters. Kerr and Mewis had reportedly first teased dating rumours at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Mewis was spotted consoling Kerr after the Australian side lost the bronze-medal match to the United States. Having secured the win against France, Kerr revealed that she could have done without the shootout due to its back-and-forth nature. “I hate pens, I wish there was golden goal or something because I just think it’s such a bad way for anyone to lose", Kerr was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Sam Kerr suffered a calf injury ahead of the World Cup. She had limited minutes at the tournament before they played France. In the quarter-finals, the 29-year-old replaced Emily Van Egmond in the 55th minute. Both France and Australia were unable to find the back of the net as the score remained 0-0. Extra time couldn’t separate the two teams and the game went to a tie-breaker. Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold made three saves following which Cortnee Vine slotted her spot-kick home to secure a win in front of the home crowd at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Kristie Mewis remained at the World Cup as a spectator after her national side, the US Women’s Team exited in the round of 16 of the marquee event. She had not featured in the group stage but entered late in her team’s final game against Sweden. She even converted a penalty kick but it just wasn’t enough to secure a victory as the US lost 4-5 to Sweden in the shootout. Australia will next face England in the World Cup semi-finals on August 16 in Sydney. The English women’s football team were able to beat Colombia 2-1 in the quarter-finals to book their spot against the Matildas.