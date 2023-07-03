Sandro Tonali Acquired By Newcastle United in Record-breaking 60-Milion-Euro Move

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali on Monday for a reported £60 million ($76 million) fee.

Tonali, who joined Milan in 2020 from Brescia, helped the club to their first Serie A title in a decade in 2022 and to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

But the financial muscle of the Premier League and especially Newcastle, which the Saudi sovereign wealth fund controls, was too good for Milan and Tonali to turn down.

Newcastle, who will be back in the Champions League next season for the first time in 20 years, were looking to strengthen the squad for the upcoming season.

The transfer will make the 23-year-old the most expensive Italian player of all time.

“He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us… At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe’s top leagues and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country," said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe in a club statement.

Tonali scored two goals and provided nine assists in 38 games for Milan last season as he helped them secure a top-four finish in the Serie A, as well as a semi-final appearance in the Champions League. He now becomes Milan’s record sale.

“First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United because they are giving me a huge opportunity for my career," said Tonali.

