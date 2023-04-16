Trends :Entertainment NewsSRH vs MIApple BKC StoreKarnataka Elections
Sassuolo vs Juventus Live Football Streaming: How to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

Sassuolo vs Juventus Live Football Streaming: How to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the Sassuolo and Juventus Serie A 2022-23 match to be played at Stadio Citta del Tricolore

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 10:00 IST

Reggio Emilia

Check here live streaming details for Sassuolo vs Juventus. (AP Photo)
Sassuolo and Juventus are going head-to-head in an eagerly anticipated fixture of the Serie A 2022-23. The match is slated to take place at Sassuolo’s home- Stadio Citta del Tricolore- on April 16. Sassuolo are heading towards another mid-table finish this season.

They are currently reeling at No 12 with 37 points in 29 games. In the last appearance, Sassuolo endured a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to relegation-threatened Hellas Verona.

Meanwhile, Juventus, in a bid to qualify for the Champions League, has much to play for in the closing stages of the season after suffering a 15-point setback. Their effort to finish in the top four received a further blow after the 2-1 loss at Lazio, which put them eight points behind fourth-placed AC Milan. Juventus’ three-match winning streak in Serie A was also broken by the result.

Ahead of Sunday’s Serie A 2022-23 match between Sassuolo and Juventus; here is all you need to know:

When will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Sassuolo and Juventus be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Sassuolo and Juventus will take place on April 16, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Sassuolo vs Juventus be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Sassuolo and Juventus will be played at Stadio Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Sassuolo and Juventus begin?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Sassuolo and Juventus will begin at 9:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sassuolo vs Juventus Serie A 2022-23 match?

Sassuolo vs Juventus match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sassuolo vs Juventus Serie A 2022-23 match?

Sassuolo vs Juventus match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Sassuolo vs Juventus Possible Starting XIs

Sassuolo Predicted Starting Line-up: Consigli, Toljan, Erlic, Ferrari, Rogerio, Frattesi, Lopez, Henrique, Bajrami, Pinamonti, Lauriente

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Perin, Danilo, Bremer, Gatti, Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic, Kean, Vlahovic

first published: April 16, 2023, 10:00 IST
last updated: April 16, 2023, 10:00 IST
