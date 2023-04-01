Saudi Arabian Club Interested in Sergio Ramos, Offers Staggering Two-year Deal: Report

Sergio Ramos has reportedly received an astonishing transfer offer from a Saudi Arabian club, sparking speculations about his reunion with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spanish defender is standing on the verge of concluding his existing contract with Paris Saint Germain and will become free to move on in the upcoming summer transfer window. While PSG has not yet confirmed anything about his contract renewal, Ramos has been offered a two-year deal by Al Hilal, a top side in the Saudi Pro League, a French news outlet L’Equipe reported. The Middle Eastern club has reportedly a mouth-watering net salary of €30 million per year. If the amount turns true, Ramos will be paid four times his reported wage at PSG.

Parting ways with Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos shifted his base to France in the summer of 2021 with PSG signing the veteran centre-back for two seasons. His debut season with the French side was mostly hampered by injury issues as the Spaniard managed to play just 13 games across all competitions.

In the following season, Ramos, however, turned out to be a crucial component in the PSG backline. Manager Christophe Galtier preferred him in the starting lineup in 32 fixtures in all tournaments, while bringing him as a substitute in 4 games.

PSG is yet to determine whether to sign a new contract with Ramos, who is expecting a wage of around £225,000 per week, a Mirror report stated. Earlier, the former Madrid man revealed his wish to continue his career with the French club. Speaking to RMC Sport, Ramos denied thinking about “the future," saying, “ Last season was very hard but now, I feel good both physically and mentally. I think that is most important. I don’t worry about the future, we will see this summer."

Retaining the service of the 37-year-old defender, however, will not be an easy task for PSG, who are threatened to face fresh Champions League sanctions for additional Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches. A huge fine of €10 million was imposed on PSG due to the French club’s terrible financial status in the 2020–21 season. For any further violations, they risk being slammed with a fine of €45 million, which has been suspended thus far. So if they want to renew the contract of Ramos or any other highly-paid footballer, the club will require to reconsider their wage structure.

Following the end of the international break, PSG are set to begin their League 1 crown defence. In their upcoming match, the table topper will host Lyon at the Parc des Princes on April 3.

