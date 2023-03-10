Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The German club football is set to witness one of the biggest games of this season with Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund gearing up to cross swords in the 100th Revierderby.

The highly-anticipated meeting of this year’s Bundesliga is slated to take place on March 11 at Schalke’s home, the Veltins Arena. Though the rivalry between these two has always been a close battle, Dortmund will start a step forward in the said match thanks to their sky-high form this season.

The Black and Yellow are currently second in the Bundesliga standings, trailing Bayern Munich, who are on the top with a superior goal difference. Meanwhile, Schalke has been battling to prevent relegation and is now reeling at No 17 in the tally with 19 points in 23 games.

Borussia Dortmund can be called the most in-form team in the Bundesliga this time, coming off eight victories in a row. They defeated RB Leipzig 2-1 in the last league game before being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Chelsea. The German side, on March 8, suffered a 2-0 loss to Graham Potter’s boys in the return leg of the Round of 16 fixtures at Stamford Bridge.

On the other hand, Schalke look to be in a good rhythm as well. They will head to the Revierderby on the back of two consecutive wins. In their previous game, the Royal Blues overcame VfL Bochum, winning the away fixture 2-0.

Ahead of the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund will take place on March 11, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

At what time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund begin?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund will begin at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund match will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting XI:

Schalke 04 Predicted Starting Line-up: Fahrmann, Brunner, Yoshida, Jenz, Alvarez Balanta, Matriciani, Kral, Krauss, Zalazar, Frey, Bulter

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Kobel, Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Can, Bellingham, Ozcan, Reyna, Haller, Reus

