Scotland vs Spain Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EURO Qualifiers Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After registering a convincing 3-0 victory over Cyprus, the Scottish football team will be aiming to carry forward the momentum in the Euro 2024 Qualifications. Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay scored a brace to clinch full three points for Scotland against Cyprus. In their next match, Scotland will be up against a high-flying Spanish side. The EURO Qualifying Group A fixture between Scotland and Spain will be played on Wednesday at the Hampden Park in Glasgow. The two teams had last faced each other in October 2011 and Spain had emerged victorious in that contest by three goals to one. Spain will now head into the game after getting the better of Norway 3-0.

With three points to their name, Spain now occupy the second spot in EURO Qualification Group A. Both Spain and Scotland are tied at three points but the latter secure the top spot due to a superior goal difference.

Advertisement

Ahead of Wednesday’s EURO Qualifiers match between Scotland and Spain; here is all you need to know:

What date EURO Qualifiers match between Scotland and Spain will be played?

The EURO Qualifiers match between Scotland and Spain will take place on March 29, Wednesday.

Where will the EURO Qualifiers match Scotland and Spain be played?

The EURO Qualifiers match between Spain and Scotland will be played at the Hampden Park in Glasgow.

What time will the EURO Qualifiers match Scotland vs Spain begin?

The EURO Qualifiers between Scotland and Spain will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Scotland vs Spain match?

Scotland vs Spain EURO Qualifiers will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Scotland vs Spain EURO Qualifiers?

Advertisement

Scotland vs Spain EURO Qualifiers will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

Scotland vs Spain Possible Starting XI:

Scotland Predicted Starting Line-up: Angus Gunn, Grant Hanley, Ryan Porteous, Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, Andrew Robertson, John McGinn, Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes

Spain Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Pedro Porro, Nacho Fernandez, Aymeric Laporte, Alex Balde, Daniel Ceballos, Rodri, Mikel Merino, Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata, Gavi

Read all the Latest Sports News here