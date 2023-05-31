Trends :Entertainment NewsWTC FinalKangana RanautWorld No Tobacco Day
Season 2023-24 of Indian football to Kick Off on June 1

The All India Football Federation announced that the season dates are applicable for both men's and women's football

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 15:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Football House, All India Football Federation Headquarters (AIFF)
Football House, All India Football Federation Headquarters (AIFF)

The 2023-24 season of Indian football will kick off on June 1, 2023, and end on May 31, 2024, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday.

The same season dates are applicable for both men’s and women’s football, the AIFF said in a media release.

The professional clubs across the country can register their players across two windows, the first of which will begin on June 9, and terminate on August 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, the second window for registration of professional players will begin on January 1, and end on January 31, 2024. The two windows of registration are applicable to both men and women football.

Registration period for amateur players, on the other hand, will begin on June 1, 2023, and end on May 31, 2024, for both men and women footballers.

The Indian football calendar consists of the top-tier Indian Super League, I-League, Santosh Trophy, Senior Women’s National Football Championship, Junior National Championships (Men and Women across various age categories), Youth Leagues (various age categories), State Leagues and Indian Women’s League.

    • Usually the National Championships and the junior tournaments kick off the season, though the dates for the 2023-24 season are yet to be finalised.

    (With inputs from Agencies)

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: May 31, 2023, 14:18 IST
    last updated: May 31, 2023, 15:51 IST
