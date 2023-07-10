Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Targeted by Saudi Pro League Side Al Hilal: Report

Al Hilal have expressed high interest in signing Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Serie A side Lazio for a reported fee of over 40 million euros.

Savic, who was pursued by the likes of Juventus, Arsenal and Inter, will be opting to lose out on Champions League football, given the reported move goes through.

It has been stated that the Saudi side is offering Lazio a fee of around 40 million euros to sign the Serbian on a three-year deal.

All that is apparently left is for the 28-year-old to discuss and arrive at a decision regarding his personal terms with Al Hilal, as Lazio seems ready to let go of the midfielder.

Savic has been a pivotal piece to Lazio’s success in recent years, bagging 9 goals and 8 assists last season as he helped the Biancocelesti secure a Champions League spot for next season with a second-place finish to their Serie A campaign.

Since his move to Lazio in 2015, the Serbian has blossomed into a highly-efficient advanced playmaker with the ability to control the field from box to box with his physicality and tactical awareness.

“He has remarkable attributes and you’ll not find another player in the world with that power, muscular structure and height combined with technique and tactical awareness," said Savic’s agent and ex-Chelsea man, Mateja Kezman, in an interview earlier last year.

He has been a transfer target for the likes of various clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, and Real Madrid following his excellent campaign with Lazio in 2021/22.