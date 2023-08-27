Serie A: Christian Pulisic on Target as AC Milan Beat Torino, Roma Crash at Verona

Cristian Pulisic continued his bright start at AC Milan with another goal in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Torino, while Roma slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Verona.

A second goal in as many games by Pulisic since signing from Chelsea in the 33rd minute got Milan on their way to their second straight win, this time in front of a packed San Siro watching a new-look team for the first time this season.

USA forward Pulisic swept in the opener after a brilliant exchange of passes with fellow former Blue Ruben Loftus-Cheek, before Peer Schuurs stunned supporters with a lightning quick equaliser.

However Olivier Giroud then put Milan back in the lead from the penalty spot after Alessandro Buongiorno was penalised for handball following a VAR check.

Theo Hernandez then extended Milan’s lead in first half stoppage-time with a neat close-range finish following brilliant combination play with Rafael Leao.

Torino already had little chance of victory by that point and coach Ivan Juric shook his head on the touchline when another VAR check ended with another debateable spot-kick for Milan.

Giroud stroked in his third goal in Milan’s opening two matches to put the hosts three ahead midway through the second half and put to bed a largely one-sided contest.

Ondrej Duda and Cyril Ngonge struck in the first half to keep Verona level on a perfect six points with Milan with a surprise win over Roma, who are waiting to see if Romelu Lukaku will arrive on loan from Chelsea.

However Roma looked like a team in need of more than just a goalscorer after conceding two sloppy strikes to lose at the Stadio Bentegodi.

Rui Patricio patted out a Filippo Terracciano stinging shot straight into grateful Duda’s path in the fourth minute, and Ngonge skipped past Chris Smalling too easily before doubling the hosts’ lead on the stroke of half-time.