Serie A: Lazio Fail to Consolidate Second Spot After 1-0 Loss Against Torino, Salernitana Beat Sassuolo

Lazio failed to consolidate second spot in Serie A after it was beaten by mid-table Torino 1-0 on Saturday to end a run of four straight wins.

Ivan Ilić netted the only goal two minutes before halftime to help Torino to its first win in five matches.

The result left Lazio two points above third-placed Juventus, which could cap a fantastic week with a win over runaway leader Napoli on Sunday. Juventus saw its 15-point penalty suspended on Thursday and also reached the Europa League semifinals.

Lazio struggled to find its rhythm at the Stadio Olimpico. It did have a chance in the 38th minute with a free kick from a dangerous position but Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić comfortably saved the attempt from his brother Sergej Milinković-Savić.

Moments later, Torino broke the deadlock when Ilić steered the ball through Sergej Milinković-Savić and past the diving Ivan Provedel.

Lazio increased its pressing after the interval and even sent on Ciro Immobile. It was thought the forward would miss the match after breaking a rib when a tram collided with his car last weekend.

Relegation Struggle

Salernitana boosted its hopes of avoiding relegation by beating Sassuolo 3-0 for its first win in six matches.

Lorenzo Pirola and Boulaye Dia netted in the first half and Lassana Coulibaly sealed the win in the second.

Salernitana moved seven points above 18th-placed Hellas Verona, which beat Bologna 2-1 on Friday.

Spezia inched one point above Verona after drawing bottom club Sampdoria 1-1.

The match had to be halted for several minutes at the start of the second half after smoke from flares set off in the stands reduced visibility on the field. The stadium announcer warned fans the match would be postponed if flares continued to be lit.

