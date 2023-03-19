Serie A: Manolo Gabbiadini Double Helps Sampdoria Trounce Verona 3-1

Manolo Gabbiadini gave Sampdoria hope they might yet escape relegation from Serie A with two goals in Sunday’s 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Verona.

Forward Gabbiadini struck twice in the first half at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to help lift Samp off the bottom of the table into 19th place with their first win since January.

Dejan Stankovic’s side are nine points behind Spezia, who sit just outside the drop zone and lost 1-0 at Sassuolo on Friday, after Gabbiadini poked home the opener in the 24th minute before lashing home the second 11 minutes later.

Marco Faraoni netted a consolation goal in the 88th minute for Verona, who are one place and four points above Samp, but Alessandro Zanoli responded for the hosts deep in stoppage time.

Runaway league leaders Napoli visit Torino on Sunday while Fiorentina are slated to play Lecce.

But, the biggest attraction of the weekend in Italy has to be the Derby della Capitale as Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio host Roma later on Sunday.

Lazio have the possibility of going second in the league, ahead of Inter, provisionally if they manage to beat their Roman rivals. While Roma will be looking to go fourth in the league, above AC Milan with a win over Sarri’s men.

