Home » Football » Serie A: Sassuolo and Torino Share Spoils in 1-1 Draw

Serie A: Sassuolo and Torino Share Spoils in 1-1 Draw

Andrea Pinamonti opened the scoring for Sassuolo in the 36th minute but was cancelled out by Torino as they struck through Antonio Sanabria in the 66th minute of the game

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 07:53 IST

Sassuolo, Italy

Torino's Antonio Sanabria, left, in action during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo Calcio and Torino FC at the Mapei stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Monday April 3, 2023. (Stefano Nicoli/LaPresse via AP)
Torino's Antonio Sanabria, left, in action during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo Calcio and Torino FC at the Mapei stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Monday April 3, 2023. (Stefano Nicoli/LaPresse via AP)

Sassuolo’s four-match winning streak ended after drawing Torino 1-1 in a mid-table clash.

Torino’s Nemanja Radonjić hit the crossbar in the 32nd minute but Sassuolo took the lead against the run of play five minutes later.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić managed to palm away a powerful, angled drive by Domenico Berardi but Andrea Pinamonti tapped in the rebound.

The leveller came in the 66th. Ricardo Rodríguez’s cross from the left was poor but came out to Valentino Lazaro on the other side of the area and he whipped it back in for a diving header from Antonio Sanabria.

Advertisement

Torino moved up to 10th with 38 points from 28 games this season, while, Sassuolo are positioned 12th in the league with 37 points from their 28 outings in the campaign.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

first published: April 04, 2023, 07:53 IST
last updated: April 04, 2023, 07:53 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Saba Azad, Tamannaah Bhatia Stun In Beautiful Saree Gowns, Check Out Their Pics

+10PHOTOS

Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma Look Smart In Colourful Athleisure Sets, Check Out The Sister Duo's Sexy Pictures