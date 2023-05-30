Sevilla vs AS Roma Live Football Streaming For UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Final: How to Watch Sevilla vs AS Roma Live on TV, Online

The Puskas Arena in Budapest is all set to witness a heavyweight contest with Sevilla and AS Roma going head-to-head in the UEFA Europa Cup final. The eagerly anticipated clash between the two powerhouses of Spain and Italy will take place on June 1. The match will kick off on Thursday at 12:30 AM IST.

Sevilla hold an excellent championship record in the Europa League. They have advanced to the final four times in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020 and cinched the victory on every occasion, making them the most successful club of the tournament. Meanwhile, Roma will feature in the Europa Cup final for the first time this year. Their first major UEFA title came last year when a Jose Mourinho-guided side won the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

Sevilla has advanced to the summit battle after overcoming Premier League giants Manchester United and Italian club Juventus in the quarter-final and semi-final. Roma, on the other hand, edged past Eredivisie side Feyenoord in the quarter-final before getting the better of Bundesliga giants Bayern Leverkusen in the semi-finals. Sevilla playing their seventh Europa League final will eye to continue their dominance in the tournament, while Roma will eye to engrave their name on the trophy for the first time in history.

Ahead of Thursday’s UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Final match between Sevilla and AS Roma; here is all you need to know:

What date UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Final match between Sevilla and AS Roma will be played?

The UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Final match between Sevilla and AS Roma will take place on June 1, Thursday.

Where will the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Final match Sevilla vs AS Roma be played?

The UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Final match between Sevilla and AS Roma will be played at Puskas Arena in Budapest.

What time will the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Final match between Sevilla and AS Roma begin?

The UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Final match between Sevilla and AS Roma will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sevilla vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Final match?

Sevilla vs AS Roma match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sevilla vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Final match?

Sevilla vs AS Roma match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Sevilla vs AS Roma Possible Starting XI:

Sevilla Predicted Starting Line-up: Bounou, Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Telles, Fernando, Rakitic, Ocampos, Torres, Gil, En-Nesyri

AS Roma Predicted Starting Line-up: Patricio, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Celik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola, Dybala, Pellegrini, Abraha