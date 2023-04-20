Trends :EidMI vs PBKSLSG vs GTKarnataka Elections
Home » Football » Sevilla vs Manchester United Live Football Streaming For Europa League 2022-23: How to Watch Sevilla vs Manchester United Coverage on TV And Online

Sevilla vs Manchester United Live Football Streaming For Europa League 2022-23: How to Watch Sevilla vs Manchester United Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the Sevilla and Manchester United Europa League 2022-23 match to be played at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

Advertisement

Published By: Sports Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 14:50 IST

Sevilla, Spain

Check out the live streaming details for the Sevilla and Manchester United Europa League 2022-23 match to be played at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium
Check out the live streaming details for the Sevilla and Manchester United Europa League 2022-23 match to be played at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

Following an enthralling battle in the first leg, Manchester United and Sevilla are gearing up to face off in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final fixtures. The match will be hosted at Sevilla’s home – Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium – on April 21. The on-field proceedings will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. Sevilla, in their trip to Old Trafford in the earlier leg, managed to hold the Red Devils to a 2-2 draw.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

From Manchester United, Marcel Sabitzer stole the show, striking twice in a matter of just 7 minutes in the first half. Two own-goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire late in the second half got the job done for the Spanish side. Sevilla will try to get the best out of those two away goals, shelling out their best-possible defensive strategy in the home game. United boss Erik Ten Hag will also try to get closer to his second title of the season after the Carabao Cup triumph, despite the first-leg setback.

Ahead of the Europa League 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Manchester United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Europa League 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Manchester United be played?

The Europa League 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Manchester United will take place on April 21, Friday.

RELATED NEWS

Where will the Europa League 2022-23 match Sevilla vs Manchester United be played?

The Europa League 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Manchester United will be played at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla.

At what time will the Europa League 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Manchester United begin?

Advertisement

The Europa League 2022-23 match between Sevilla and Manchester United will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sevilla vs Manchester United Europa League 2022-23 match?

Sevilla vs Manchester United match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sevilla vs Manchester United Europa League 2022-23 match?

Sevilla vs Manchester United match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

Sevilla vs Manchester United Possible Starting XI:

Sevilla Predicted Starting Line-up: Bounou, Navas, Nianzou, Marcao, Acuna, Fernando, Gudel, Ocampos, Rakitic, O Torres, En-Nesyri

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen, Antony, Martial, Sancho

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Sports DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news,...Read More

first published: April 20, 2023, 14:50 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 14:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Sunny Leone Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+7PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat On Eid 2023, Check Out The Photos From His Annual Ritual