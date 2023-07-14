Shakira and Bad Bunny to Perform at Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Presentation: Report

Lionel Messi’s official presentation for Inter Miami is likely to set several viewership records as Shakira and Bad Bunny are expected to perform in the high-profile event. According to AS, an official club statement read, “Inter Miami CF has announced a significant presentation event on Sunday, July 16 at 6 p.m. Fans can expect an evening filled with entertainment, speeches on the pitch, and more!" The Argentinean international will be presented as an Inter Miami player at the DRV Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. An article published by Sportbibe reports that podcast host Franco Panzio claims celebrities like Shakira, Bad Bunny and Maluma are being lined-up for Messi’s highly-anticipated presentation ceremony. Inter Miami currently sit at the bottom of the table in the Eastern Conference. The Miami-based team are certainly in need of a major revamp ahead of the next season if they want to compete for the title. Lionel Messi’s signing is certainly a step in the right direction for the club.

Pop star Shakira is arguably the biggest name on the list of probable performers for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami unveiling. The Colombian singer has topped the billboards several times and has sold millions of albums worldwide. Colombian artist Maluma also is not far behind on the list, amassing whopping 63 million followers on Instagram. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, best known for songs like Diles, Soy peor and I Like It, is also rumoured to perform at Messi’s presentation.