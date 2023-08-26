Sheffield United vs Manchester City Live Football Streaming For Premier League Match: How to Watch Sheffield United vs Manchester City Coverage on TV And Online

Sheffield United and Manchester City will clash in a Premier League fixture on Sunday. Sheffield didn’t have a good start to their league campaign as they currently sit in the 16th position, having conceded two losses. They will be hoping to bounce back against the treble winners.

The match proceedings will take place at Bramall Lane on August 27. City are currently on a brilliant run as they have won their previous two games. They will be looking to defend their crown as Premier League champions under Pep Guardiola this season.

Sheffield United took on Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League game. They lost the game 1-0 off a 49th-minute finish from Odsonne Edouard. In their second game, they conceded two against Nottingham Forest. Gustavo Hamer was the only player to be on the scoresheet for Sheffield.

Advertisement

Manchester City beat Burnley 3-0 in their first Premier League game this season. Erling Haaland scored an impressive brace before Rodri added another one ahead of full-time. They went on to win the UEFA Super Cup final against Sevilla in their next game. City beat Newcastle United next thanks to a brilliant finish from Julian Alvarez in minute 31 of the game.

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester City will be played?

The Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester City will be played on August 27, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League match Sheffield United vs Manchester City be played?

The Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester City will be played at Bramall Lane.

What time will the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester City begin?

Advertisement

The Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester City will start at 6:30 PM IST on August 27, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sheffield United vs Manchester City Premier League match?

Sheffield United vs Manchester City match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Select Network in India.

How do I watch Sheffield United vs Manchester City Premier League match live streaming?

Sheffield United vs Manchester City match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps in India.

Advertisement

What are the Probable XIs of Sheffield United and Manchester City For the Premier League game?