Sony Sports Network to Broadcast Saudi Pro League in India for Two Seasons

Sony Sports Network will be the official broadcaster of the ROSHN Saudi Pro League, while the broadcast leader’s OTT platform Sony LIV is the official streaming partner of the Saudi Arabian League in India.

For the next two seasons of the league, the broadcaster will live telecast the best matches featuring some of the best football players from across the world. ROSHN Saudi Pro League onboarded Cristiano Ronaldo last season, and now joining the football legend are Neymar, Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson, N’Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and more, who will now be seen exclusively on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.

In addition to the league, the King’s Cup and Saudi Super Cup will be telecast starting from the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively for both seasons.

Sony Sports Network continues to be the premier destination for football as the official broadcaster for the upcoming two editions of the UEFA EUROs, UEFA Nations League 2024 & 2026, as well as the UEFA Nations League Finals in 2025 & 2027. The broadcaster is also home to prestigious football tournaments like UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, Durand Cup and more.

The ambitious Saudi Arabian project kicked things off with the signing of Ronaldo in the previous transfer window from Manchester United following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan burned all bridges back to Old Trafford.

