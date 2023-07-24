South Korea vs Colombia Live FIFA Women’s World Cup: How to Watch South Korea vs Colombia Coverage on TV And Online

South Korea and Colombia will be locking horns in their first match of the tournament in the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, in what seems to be an exciting match-up.

The two teams are going to face each other for the first time ever and will be keen to start off their journey in a positive way. This is set to be a competitive game with South Korea and Colombia known for their attacking mentality and goal-scoring prowess.

When will the South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played on Tuesday, July 25.

Where will the South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

What time will the South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

The South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

How to watch South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match on TV?

The South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be televised live in India on DD Sports.

What are the probable XIs of South Korea vs Colombia FIFA Women’s World Cup match?