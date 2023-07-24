Trends :Parliament Monsoon SessionWeather News UpdatesRocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniITR Filing DeadlineJaya Bachchan
Home » Football » South Korea vs Colombia Live FIFA Women’s World Cup: How to Watch South Korea vs Colombia Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the South Korea vs Colombia FIFA Women’s World Cup match to be played at the Allianz Stadium.

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 19:43 IST

Sydney

South Korea and Colombia will be locking horns in their first match of the tournament in the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, in what seems to be an exciting match-up.

The two teams are going to face each other for the first time ever and will be keen to start off their journey in a positive way. This is set to be a competitive game with South Korea and Colombia known for their attacking mentality and goal-scoring prowess.

When will the South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played on Tuesday, July 25.

Where will the South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

What time will the South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

The South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

How to watch South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match on TV?

The South Korea vs Colombia, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be televised live in India on DD Sports.

What are the probable XIs of South Korea vs Colombia FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

    • South Korea probable XI: Kim Jung-Mi, Kim Hye-ri, Lim Seon-joo, Shim Seon-yeon, Choo Hyojoo, Ji Soyun, Cho Sohyun, Jang Selfi, Lee Geummin, Son Hwayeon, Choe Yu-ri

    Colombia probable XI: Catalina Perez, Monica Ramos, Daniela Arias, Jorelyn Carabali, Daniela Caracas, Daniela Montoya, Manuela Vanegas, Linda Caicedo, Catalina Usme, Elexa Bahr, Mayra Ramirez

    first published: July 24, 2023, 19:43 IST
    last updated: July 24, 2023, 19:43 IST
