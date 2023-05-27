Southampton vs Liverpool Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Southampton vs Liverpool Coverage on TV And Online

Due to their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in the last game, Liverpool are now confirmed of being out of the top-four race. The Reds will fight only for pride on the final day of this Premier League season. In their last game, Liverpool will eye to pick up a full three points against a devastated Southampton and conclude the season on a positive note. The match will be played at Southampton’s home- St Mary’s Stadium- on May 28.

The final positions of both teams have already been finalised. Following a dismal season, Southampton has been relegated and won’t be able to participate in the top-tier next season. In their 37 appearances so far, Southampton have managed only 6 victories. Meanwhile, Liverpool were quite impressive in their last five league games, registering four back-to-back victories while the remaining one ended in a draw. But they fell slightly behind in booking a seat in the Champions League. With 66 points to their name, Liverpool are now fifth in the Premier League table and will remain in that position till the end of the season.

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League 2022-23 match between Southampton and Liverpool, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Southampton and Liverpool be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Southampton and Liverpool will take place on May 28, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Southampton vs Liverpool be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Southampton and Liverpool will be played at St Mary’s Stadium.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Southampton and Liverpool begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Southampton and Liverpool will begin at 9 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Southampton vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 match?

Southampton vs Liverpool match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 match?

Southampton vs Liverpool match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Southampton vs Liverpool Possible Starting XI:

Southampton Predicted Starting Line-up: McCarthy, Bree, Bednarek, Lyanco, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Walcott, Alcaraz, Elyounoussi, Aribo

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Milner, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Diaz