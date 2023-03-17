Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Tottenham Hotspur is set to square off against Southampton away from home in their upcoming Premier League fixture. The match is slated to take place on March 18 at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

With 48 points in 27 appearances, Spurs occupy the fourth place in the league table. On the other hand, Southampton are placed at the bottom of the standings as the Saints have managed to win just 6 games so far this season. They are now battling with Leeds, Bournemouth, West Ham and Leicester in an effort to erase the threat of relegation.

Tottenham have emerged victorious in three of their last five league games with the latest victory coming against Nottingham Forest at their base. In their dominating 3-1 win, captain Harry Kane led from the front, scoring a brace, while Son Hueng-min netted the third. Meanwhile, Southampton endured a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Brentford in their earlier fixture at home. New manager Ruben Selles’ possession game was on display but it failed to break the opposition’s defence. During the 90-minute play, the hosts just registered a single shot on target.

Ahead of the Premier League 2022-23 match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, here is all you need to know:

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Possible Starting XI:

Southampton Predicted Starting Line-up: Bazunu, Bree, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Walcott, Alcaraz, Sulemana, Onuachu

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting Line-up: Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies, Richarlison, Harry Kane, Son

