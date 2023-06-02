Veteran Jesus Navas Returns to Spain Squad Ahead of UEFA Nations League Semifinal Against Italy

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente recalled veteran Jesús Navas while inviting French-born newcomer Robin Le Normand to his squad for the Nations League final four on Friday.

The 37-year-old Navas is the sole remaining member of Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning team that made history in South Africa by winning the Iberian nation’s first-ever World Cup Title. He helped Sevilla win its seventh Europa League title by beating AS Roma on penalties this week. Navas made his 46th and most recent appearance for Spain in October 2020.

ALSO READ| Hansi Flick Recalls Ilkay Gundgan, Leroy Sane to Germany Squad for June Friendlies

Sergio Canales, 32, was also brought back. Canales is a Real Betis midfielder who had been in the running for the World Cup squad last year before missing out under former coach Luis Enrique.

Central defender Le Normand, who is from Brittany, could debut for Spain at age 26 after helping Real Sociedad clinch a Champions League berth with a fourth-placed finish.

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simón, who was Spain’s starter at the World Cup and the most recent European Championship, also returned after recovering from injury.

ALSO READ| Lewis Hamilton Announces Producing His Own Documentary Along With Apple

Spain will face Italy in their semifinal in Enschede on June 15, a day after the Netherlands will play Croatia in Rotterdam. The final is on June 18.

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in the debut of De la Fuente in March to open qualifying for the 2024 European Championship. But it followed that with a 2-0 loss at Scotland in a second qualifier.

ALSO READ| NBA: Denver Nuggets Power to 104-93 Win Over Miami Heat in Finals Opener

Spain

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), David Raya (Brentford).

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), David García (Osasuna), Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona), Juan Bernat (Paris Saint-Germain).

Midfielders: Rodri Hernández (Manchester City), Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Gavi Páez (Barcelona), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Sergio Canales (Real Betis).

Forwards: Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Joselu Mato (Espanyol), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal).