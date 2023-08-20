FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Highlights: Spain Beat England 1-0 to Win First Ever WWC Title

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final Highlights: The Spanish women’s team registered a 1-0 win over the English women in the summit clash of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Sydney on Sunday to claim their first-ever WWC title.
Spain captain Olga Carmona scored the lone strike of the day to give La Roja the coveted title at the expense of the Lionesses.
SPAIN ARE THE CHAMPIONS!
The Spanish women scored in the first half of the game through skipper Olga Carmona and held on to claim their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup title in Sydney on Sunday.
ESP 1-0 ENG
In what will come to England as a ray of hope the fourth official signals for 13 minutes to be added on at the end of regulation time for injuries and stoppages.
Can England capitalise and pullone back or will Spain hold out?
ESP 1-0 ENG
Bethany Elland comes on to replace Ella Toone as Wiegman makes her third change of the night.
Sara Paralluelo was brandished a yellow by the woman in the middle for an infringement on Alex Greenwood.
English woman Lauren James does well to get a shot away on target from a tight angle with her left, but Spanish custodian Cata Coll is present to tip the ball over the bar.
Earps denies Hermoso!
Mary Earps does brilliantly well to judge the direction of Jennifer Hermoso’s spot kick and keep the ball out of the net to breathe back life into the English challenge.
ESP 1-0 ENG
Keira Walsh had her heart in her mouth as the referee was called on to check the VAR when Spain appealed for a handball inside the box by the English defender.
Her worst fear came to pass as the referee pointed to the spot and awarded La Roja a penalty for the punishable offence.
Aitana Bonmati shapes to shoot with her left from just outside the box as he is provided space to pull the trigger.
The 25-year-old hits it well, but her attempt soars just over the diving goalkeeper and the fixed upright.
Oihane Hernandez comes on to replace Alba Redondo as Spain boss Jorge Vilda opts to make a change after an hour’s play.
Kelly makes her presence felt immediately as she plays in a brilliant cross from the right flank into the path of the onrushing Hemp at the far post, who timed her run to perfection.
However, Hemps’s attempt went wide of the mark and Spain survived a scare.
Second Half!
Sain get the ball rolling in the summit clash as English head coach Sarina Wiegman makes a couple of halftime changes.
The Lioneese boss has brought in Lauren James to replace Alessio Russo and Choe Kelly came on in place of Daly.
Will the change in the lineup bring about a change in the scoreline?
ESP 1-0 ENG
HALF TIME!
Spain head into the break with a one-goal lead over the English women thanks to Olga Carmona’s 28th minutes strike.
Spain went close to extending their lead with the very last bit of action of the first half as Spain hit the side of the post from close range.
ESP 1-0 ENG
Lauren Hemp does really well to manufacture some space to play a cross in from the left as he spots Ella Toone’s run inside the box. The No.11 threads the ball into the path of Toone who just has to get a touch on it.
The English woman misses the ball, are the Spanish defenders get back to clear the ball away, but the referee’s flag goes up for an offside citing Toon’s early run in.
One of the biggest challenges England has faced today has been the one against the Spanish midfield which has been absolutely on top of its game.
La Roja midfield is in cruise control at the moment as their passing nature has shone through the opening half hour of the summit clash.
GOAL!
Spain are ahead thanks to Olga Carmona’s strike.
Carmona beats Earps with a left-footed shot as her strike sends a bulge into the side netting to put the Spanish women ahead in what is probably the most important game in the history of the nation’s women’s side.
ESP 1-0 ENG
Ona Battle brings Lauren Hemp to give away a free kick near the halfway line as the Spanish defender thwarts the Englishwomen’s venture forward illegally.
The resulting set piece is lofted into the box, only to be cleared by the compact Spanish defence.
Earps keeps Redondo out from close range!
Spain craft a well-worked move up the field before playing in a dangerous cross close to the far post on the left.
Redondo does fine to get a shot away first time, but the English shot-stopper Mary Earps is at hand to keep the ball out of the net.
Nearly 20 minutes done and both sides have had a big chance each but to no avail.
ESP 0-0 ENG
England rattle the crossbar.
A wonderful snapshot of the left foot of Englishwoman Hemp slams against the upright.
Daly did well to lay the ball off expertly for the striker to smash one in and she obliges, but the ball comes off the bar as Spain survive a close call.
The English women are happy to hold on to the ball as they seek to find an opening going forward after some good interplay between the defender inside their own box.
The final is off on an even keel as both teams shake off the nerve of the occasion.
The Spanish women seem determined to hold onto the ball as they seek to get their challenge off on the right foot.
KICK OFF!
Here we go as the finalists look to bring laurels to their nation, in what will be an unprecedented victory.
England get the ball rolling against Spain on this monumental occasion.
ESP 0-0 ENG
The players line up on the field as the speakers in the Stadium in Sydney bellow the national anthems of the English and the Spanish sides.
The finalists take in the atmosphere ahead of the impending kick-off in what is surely to be the most important moment of their careers.
The finalists lineup in the tunnel for one last time in the World Cup this year as they await the go-ahead to take the field.
One way or the other, we will witness history being scripted right before our very eyes.
The closing ceremony of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand is headlined by an explosion of colour and music ahead of the momentous match scheduled to go down in mere minutes.
The Spanish women will look at the 2010 men’s team, that created history by claiming the nation’s first ever FIFA World Cup, for inspiration. as they get ready to take on Sarina Wiegman’s English team.
The English women’s team getting their final touches in before their date with destiny.
England retained the same starting lineup for the Women’s World Cup final as the Lionesses’ used in their seminal victory, which meant playmaker Lauren James was on the bench Sunday against Spain.
James is returning from a two-game suspension for stomping on a Nigeria player in the round of 16. The 21-year-old James apologized to her teammates but was not available for England’s wins over Colombia and Australia.
The Chelsea winger scored three goals and had three assists in the tournament prior to her red card.
Ella Toone, who started in place of James during her suspension, was the listed starter for England against Spain.
England Starting XI: Earps; Bronze, Carter, Bright (capt), Greenwood, Daly; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; Hemp, Russo
ENG Formation: 5-3-2
Coach: Sarina Wiegman (NED)
Teenage super-sub Salma Paralluelo is in Spain’s starting lineup for the Women’s World Cup championship game Sunday against England, while star Alexia Putellas returns to the bench.
Paralluelo scored the game-winning goal against the Netherlands in extra time of the quarterfinals, and the 19-year-old scored Spain’s go-ahead goal in the semifinal victory over Sweden. The Barcelona forward provided a much-needed boost off the bench every time Spain coach Jorge Vilda called on her.
Putellas has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year and has been used in various roles throughout the tournament. She started in the semifinal against Sweden.
Spain Starting XI: Coll; Battle, Paredes, Codina, Carmona (capt); Bonmati, Abelleira, Hermoso; Redondo, Caldentey; Paralluelo
ESP Formation: 4-3-2-1
Coach: Jorge Vilda (ESP)
The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final Spain and England is being played at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Not long now…
Reigning two-times Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was dropped from Spain’s starting line-up for Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final against an unchanged England in Sydney.
The Barcelona attacking midfielder was replaced by teenage club colleague Salma Paralluelo in the only change from the side which beat Sweden 2-1 in the semi-finals.
Putellas’s tournament has never really got going as she struggles to regain form and fitness after a serious knee injury.
England coach Sarina Wiegman resisted the temptation to recall Chelsea attacker Lauren James after her two-game ban ended.
James was named on the bench as Wiegman named unchanged side from the one that defeated co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the semi-finals.
Mary Earps kept out a Jennifer Hermoso penalty to keep England alive in the second half and the Lionesses tried to level the scoring in the 13 added time minutes that were piled onto the regulation 90, but Spain held on to their slender advantage and saw the game out to script history.
