Spain vs Italy Live Football Streaming For UEFA Nations League Semi-final: How to Watch Spain vs Italy on TV, Online

Following the conclusion of their club assignments, European footballers will now shift focus to national duties with UEFA Nations League coming back to enthral fans. Spain and Italy are gearing up to go head-to-head in the second semi-final of the Nations League.

The monumental clash between the two European powerhouses will be hosted at the De Grolsch Veste in the Netherlands on June 16. These two countries last met in the semi-final of the EURO 2020 when Italy picked up a thrilling victory after a penalty shootout.

Spain will aim to make the most out of the contest after suffering a shocking elimination from the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup at the hands of Morocco. Italy put up an impressive performance in the group stage of the Nations League.

They edged past Germany and Portugal in Group 3 to make their way to the knock-out stage. In their last appearance in the EURO qualifiers, Italy outclassed Malta, winning the match 2-0. Spain, on the other hand, have been a dominant force in the Nations League so far and finished at the top of Group 2.

In their last match, Spain fell to a 2-0 defeat against Scotland in the Euro qualifying campaign.

Ahead of Friday’s UEFA Nations League Semi-final match between Spain and Italy; here is all you need to know:

What date UEFA Nations League Semi-final match between Spain and Italy will be played?

The UEFA Nations League Semi-final match between Spain and Italy will take place on June 16, Friday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League Semi-final match Spain vs Italy be played?

The UEFA Nations League Semi-final match between Spain and Italy will be played at De Grolsch Veste in the Netherlands.

What time will the UEFA Nations League Semi-final match between Spain and Italy begin?

The UEFA Nations League Semi-final match between Spain and Italy will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League Semi-final match?

Spain vs Italy match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League Semi-final match?

Spain vs Italy match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

