Spain vs Sweden Live Football Streaming For FIFA Women's World Cup Semi-Final Match: How to Watch Spain vs Sweden Coverage on TV And Online

Spain and Sweden will face off against each other in the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final on Tuesday. Spain have looked rock-solid in the tournament conceding just a single defeat in their campaign for international glory so far.

Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand will be hosting the epic semi-final clash on August 15. Sweden are the only team apart from England so far to maintain a 100 per cent win ratio in the marquee event.

Spain Women recorded two victories in their World Cup group stages to book a spot in the play-offs. They beat Costa Rica 3-0 to open their campaign. They next defeated Zambia in a dominant 5-0 victory. Their only loss came against Japan which saw them concede four goals against the Asian side. In their Round of 16 game, Spain beat Switzerland 5-1 before winning 2-1 against the Netherlands to book a spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

Sweden Women recorded a 2-1 win against South Africa in their first World Cup game. They followed their success with wins against football giants like Italy and Argentina. They beat the United States in their Round of 16 to knock out the current World Champions. Sweden next defeated Japan 2-1 in the quarters to seal a semi-final place at the World Cup.

Sweden might be looking slightly more dominant than Spain but both teams are equal favourites to pick up a win on Tuesday and seal their spot in the World Cup final.

Ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi-Final match between Spain and Sweden; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi-Final match between Spain and Sweden be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi-Final match between Spain and Sweden will be played on August 15, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi-Final match Spain vs Sweden be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi-Final match between Spain and Sweden will be played at Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

At what time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi-Final match between Spain and Sweden begin?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi-Final match between Spain and Sweden will start at 1:30 PM IST on August 15, Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Spain vs Sweden FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi-Final match?

Spain vs Sweden match will be telecasted on DD Sports and the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Spain vs Sweden FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi-Final match live streaming?

Spain vs Sweden match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of Spain and Sweden For the FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi-Final match?