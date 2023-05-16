Trends :SRH vs RCBEntertainment NewsKarnataka Election ResultsCannes Film Festival
Home » Football » Spanish League Authorities and Espanyol Attempt to Identify Pitch Invaders After Barcelona Fixture

The league said that it would take action after a large group of Espanyol supporters from the ultra section behind one of the goals jumped onto the field following Barcelona's 4-2 win and headed for the players who were singing and celebrating the Spanish league title

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 07:54 IST

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona players celebrate after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Barcelona at the RCDE stadium in Barcelona, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
The Spanish league is working with Espanyol to identify those involved in the field invasion that forced Barcelona players to cut short their title celebrations and rush into the locker room.

The league said on Monday it was taking action a day after a large group of Espanyol supporters from the ultra section behind one of the goals jumped onto the field following Barcelona’s 4-2 win and headed for the players who were singing and celebrating the Spanish league title.

The league and Espanyol were analyzing television images to try to identify the fans and report them to authorities.

Riot police had to stand in front of the player tunnel entrance with shields to prevent the hundreds of fans from going in. Some Barcelona players exchanged words with the fans from inside the tunnel.

The Espanyol supporters threw chairs and other objects before dispersing without any other incidents.

 The club apologized but will likely face sanctions after the investigation. Espanyol is in danger of relegation, sitting second to last with four games remaining.

Barcelona clinched its 27th league title with the win against the regional rival.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

first published: May 16, 2023, 07:54 IST
last updated: May 16, 2023, 07:54 IST
