Home » Football » Spanish Midfielder Oriol Romeu Returns to Barcelona on Three-year Deal

Spanish Midfielder Oriol Romeu Returns to Barcelona on Three-year Deal

FC Barcelona signed their former player Oriol Romeu from Girona FC on a deal until 30 June 2026.

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 14:22 IST

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona signed Oriol Romeu (Reuters)
Barcelona has re-signed former academy player Oriol Romeu from Girona with the midfielder signing a three-year deal, the LaLiga champions said on Wednesday.

Romeu came through Barca’s youth academy and made his senior team debut in 2010 before moving to Chelsea a year later. The 31-year-old also has spent nine years in the Premier League - two at Chelsea and seven with Southampton, two in La Liga- one year at each of Valencia and Girona, and one in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart.

He spent a year at Girona where he was a crucial figure clocking up more than 3,000 minutes to guide them to 10th before making his return to Barca, with 20-year-old midfielder Pablo Torre moving the other way on loan.

Romeu has a buy out clause is set at 400 million euros.

“Romeu has great experience and knows the club from his previous spell as a blaugrana and the style of play Xavi Hernandez wants to impress on his team," Barca said in a statement.

“The midfielder has shown what he can do in LaLiga and will look to perform right from the off."

The club have inserted a buyout clause of 400 million euros ($449.12 million) in his contract.

    • Romeu is Barca’s fourth signing in the close season after Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez while Vitor Roque will join the club next year.

    (With inputs from Agencies)

    first published: July 19, 2023, 14:22 IST
    last updated: July 19, 2023, 14:22 IST
