Sporting CP Announce Record-Breaking Signing Viktor Gyokeres From Coventry City

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has completed his expected transfer to Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, for a reported 24 million euros.

This move makes the Swedish striker the most expensive player purchased in Sporting’s history, as reported by Coventry City.

Gyokeres will add extra firepower to the attacking ranks of Sporting CP, who missed out on qualifying for the Champions League and the Europa League this season.

Often deployed as a lone striker with plenty of energetic midfielders behind him, the Swede often acts as a point of contact and pulls defenders out wide and attacks the space behind the opposition. But, his attacking prowess doesn’t just stop there because he also has the strength to hold the ball up and wait for his teammates to support the attack, making him a valuable asset to have up front.

The 25-year-old had a year left on his contract with the Sky Blues, after singing with them in July 2021.

Gyokeres had a rough start to his English football career, which began when he moved to Brighton in 2016. What followed was a series of loans as the Swedish striker struggled to make his way to the starting squad of the Premier League side and eventually, he made his way to Coventry in 2021.

He finally found his footing in the Championship as his 21 goals and 12 assists last season made him one of the Championship’s most prized assets - and took the Sky Blues to the brink of a return to the top flight for the first time in 22 years, before they lost in the playoff-final.

Coventry executive chairman Doug King spoke about the Swedish striker’s career at Coventry and said: “After a long discussion, we have finally concluded a deal that is right for all parties concerned and confirm the transfer of Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting Lisbon."

“Viktor has made a huge impression in his time with us and leaves many great memories and we wish him every success with his new club."

The fee for Gyokeres, reported to be around 24 million euros, comfortably tops the 13 million pounds that Coventry received for Robbie Keane when he moved to Inter Milan in August 2000.