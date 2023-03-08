Sporting CP vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Europa League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After securing a sensational win over Bournemouth in Premier League this weekend, it is time for Arsenal to shift focus to European competition. The Premier League leaders are all set to resume their campaign in European football with a high-voltage game against Sporting CP.

The first leg of the round-of-16 tie between Sporting CP and Arsenal will take place at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal on Thursday, March 9. The Gunners secured a bye into this stage of the Europa League after finishing their group-stage campaign at the top spot. Sporting CP, on the other hand, got the better of Midtjylland to reach the round-of-16 stage.

Arsenal and Sporting CP had last faced each other back in November 2018 and the two teams had played out a goalless draw in that fixture. The return leg of the round-of-16 tie between Arsenal and Sporting CP will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 17.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Europa League match between Sporting CP and Arsenal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Europa League 2022-23 match between Sporting CP and Arsenal be played?

The Europa League round-of-16 match between Sporting CP and Arsenal will take place on March 9, Thursday.

Where will the Europa League 2022-23 match Sporting CP vs Arsenal be played?

The round-of-16 match between Sporting CP and Arsenal will be played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

At what time will the Europa League 2022-23 match Sporting CP vs Arsenal begin?

The match between Sporting CP and Arsenal will begin at 11:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sporting CP vs Arsenal match?

Advertisement

Sporting CP vs Arsenal Europa League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sporting CP vs Arsenal match?

Sporting CP vs Arsenal match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Sporting CP vs Arsenal Possible Starting XI:

Sporting CP Predicted Starting Line-up: Antonio Adan, Jerry St. Juste, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio, Ricardo Esgaio, Hidemasa Morita, Trincao, Arthur, Marcus Edwards, Paulinho, Pedro Goncalves

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Vieira, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli

Read all the Latest Sports News here